Afghanistan's Paralympians arrive for Tokyo Games

Two Afghanistan Paralympic athletes have safely arrived in Tokyo, after being evacuated from the country.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had been set to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, which started on Wednesday.

However, the pair were among thousands of people unable to leave the country after the Taliban seized power.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said they never gave up hope.

The flag of Afghanistan was held by a volunteer at the opening ceremony.

Taekwondo athlete Khudadadi who is 23 years old will be the first woman to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics.

She will compete on Thursday in the women’s K44 -49kg weight category, while Rasouli will line up in the heats of the men’s 400m T47 athletics event on Friday.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]