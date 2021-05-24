Home

Cricket

Afghanistan moves closer to semi-final hope

| @BBCWorld
November 1, 2021 5:18 am

Afghanistan crushed Namibia by 62 runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup to boost their semi-final hopes.

Chasing 161 after Afghanistan’s imposing effort, Namibia limped to 98-9 from 20 overs.

Opener Craig Williams’ departure in the first over set the tone for the rest of the innings as Namibia failed to gain any momentum.

Hamid Hassan took a brilliant 3-9 and fellow seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also shone with 3-26.

The victory keeps Afghanistan second in the table behind Pakistan, but having played more games than India and New Zealand who will meet next.

 

