Afghan athlete makes plea to leave country

An Afghan athlete made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country’s first female competitor at a Paralympic Games.

Zakia Khudadadi says she felt imprisoned staying with extended family but unable to go outside with confidence to train, shop or check on others.

She says she felt an additional burden to her relations who did not have enough food to feed their own children.

Article continues after advertisement

Khodadadi, 23, and track athlete Hossain Rasouli had been scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday but were unable to fly out.

The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) said on Monday the country’s two para-athletes would not be at the Games due to turmoil following the Taliban’s takeover.

The insurgents have overrun major cities and now control most of Afghanistan.

[Source: Reuters]