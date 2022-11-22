ADF comprehensive sports program starts today

Members of netball, rugby league and AFL will have a chance to broaden their knowledge on the fundamental of sports and health lifestyles.

The Australian Defense Force has partnered with the National Rugby League, Netball Australian, Australian Football League, Federation of International and Sports Medicine Australia to deliver comprehensive sports officials programs for the respective codes over the week.

Players, staff, umpires, coaches, and development officers will be part of the five days training program which starts today.

The program includes accredited training for match officials and support staff including coaches, referees, sports trainers and strength and conditioning training for players.

Each training package provides practical and theoretical aspects of skills development in officiating and support roles as well as game strategies, nutrition, lifestyle advice and game day preparation for players.

The week of activities will confirm lessons learnt from the Level 1 virtual training program and take participants to the next level of their development.

Training will be conducted out of Albert Park and Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The programs are being delivered by ADF in partnership with local and international sporting governing bodies and supported by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces ensuring experts from each code are providing the best training available for the participants.

It is the sixth in a series of program’s being run in the Pacific following on from a highly successful virtual camps in PNG, Fiji, Tonga, and Vanuatu over the past two years which have accredited approximately 960 officials in the Pacific.

[Source: Netball Fiji]