ACS to carry on Fiji Finals legacy

Adi Cakobau School aims to continue the legacy it’s known for at the Coca-Cola Games.

The last two years was tough for the reigning girls champion with certain athletes leaving for other schools.

This proved a minor issue for ACS as it retained its Triple N Zone title, bagging a total of 41 gold medals.

However, Coach Antonio Raboiliku says they do not determine their success with the medals won at the zone.

“It doesn’t really give us the real picture of what we are going to face during the Coke Games because we are sure our rival schools, the big schools, they are preparing just as well as us.”

Raboiliku says they are aware of the athletes that will push them to the brink and they will respect every competitor on game day.

The 2022 Coke Games starts next Wednesday and runs on until Friday.