ACS, Lomaivuna lead Triple N medal tally

Adi Cakobau School is currently leading the unofficial medal tally of the Coca Cola Triple N Zone girls division.

The Sawani based school has three gold, four silver and four bronze medals so far.

In second place is Naitasiri Secondary School with two gold and two silver while Lomaivuna High School is in third with a gold and a silver.

Article continues after advertisement

In the boys division, Lomaivuna High School is on top with two, two silver and a bronze.

Wadina Secondary School is in second with two gold and Dilkusha Methodist High School is in third with a gold and two silver medals.