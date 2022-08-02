ACS and Nakasi leads medal tally

Adi Cakobau School continue their dominance at the Coca-Cola Triple N Zone competition at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Lilians lead the girls division with a blistering 19 gold, 14 silver, and 12 bronze.

Lomaivuna High School is in second with three gold and a silver while Nakasi High School is in third place with two gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Nakasi High School leads the boys division with seven gold, five silver, and five bronze.

Defending boy’s champions Lelean Memorial Schools follows behind with six gold, four silver and two bronze, while Lomaivuna High School is in third place with three gold, five silver, and two bronze.