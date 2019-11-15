ACS confident of retaining Tripple N Zone title

Adi Cakobau School athlete Jessie Vakaloloma is confident that the athletes will improve their performance come the Triple N zone next month.

After losing a number of their top athletes, Vakaloloma says they are re-building and their inter-house meet has allowed them to identify areas they need to improve on.

“All schools are doing the same thing that we are doing right now we are all training for one aim in the zone and cokes but we’re just going to try and improve from today, triple N and well see from there.”

ACS will put a strong fight to defend their Triple N Zone title.

For this to happen, Vakaloloma adds they will have to do well in training and start building up slowly on fitness, speed and strength.

The Triple N Zone which will be held on the 27th of next month.