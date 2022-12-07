ACE champions reach out to Wainibuka

[Photo: Supplied]

Athletes Communities Engagement Champions conducted a wellness activity at Delasui Village in Wainibuka earlier this week.

In partnership with Nayavu Health Centre that program introduced new sports to the people of Delasui and also helped spread the importance of staying healthy and active.

The ACE champions program advocates to people of the community in the focus of staying healthy, revolving around non-communicable diseases.

The ACE Programme is supported by IOC Olympic Solidarity and the Oceania National Olympic Committees.