Accurate information needed: Mazey

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:55 pm
Peter Mazey

Approvals for sporting organisations to resume training is being delayed because of incomplete and inaccurate information.

Applications are taking longer to process for some sporting federations because the Fiji Sports Commission and Ministry of Health have to knock back the requests.

Commission chair Peter Mazey says processing of requests takes longer as proper procedures have to be followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been told that people have been double vaxed and they give us information on when, that is being checked and I’m afraid so far we have had some situation that the records are not with ministry of health”.

The Fiji Sports Commission has also issued a stern warning to sporting federations not to drop the ball when given leeway to resume training.

