Accredited sports asked to assist others yet to be certified

The 11 sports being accredited by the government yesterday have a role to play to get other sporting organizations certified as well.

This is the view of Cathy Wong, the Audit Committee Chair which makes sure the returning to play according to pandemic protocol are followed before they are given the green light to start their competitions.

Wong says for now this is the rule of play.

“Can those who have got the certification please share your process with those who are still struggling to get the certification it is not an easy process so like Karate you can share with Judo so people from different sports share with them and guide them through the process they will need help cut and paste is not going to do it we got to customize it to Fiji, to Fiji’s law, to Fiji’s standard”.

The 11 sports that can now start their competitions include rugby, football, cricket, bowling, tennis, squash, AFL, yachting, gymnastic, cycling and karate.