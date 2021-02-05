Accommodation and traveling adjustments for Team Fiji

With the new COVID-19 normal, Team Fiji athletes will need to be well versed with the International Olympic Committee playbook.

The IOC has published its first Playbook, a resource which outlines the personal responsibilities key stakeholders must take, to ensure a safe and successful Olympic Games.

This means Team Fiji will have to make some adjustments in terms of transportation and accommodation based on the Playbook.

The playbook has specific details about the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so what does that mean for Team Fiji and how does it affect us.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says there are some new things in the playbook.

‘One of the conditions in the rule book will be that our athletes can only move into the games village five days before their competition, that condition was never there before and they must move out two days after their competition’.

Mar adds our athletes and officials travel arrangements will need to be revised as well.

‘We think that the safest way to travel to Japan is by charter so we have started that conversation with Fiji Airways, the challenge is filling the plane even though you want to be social distance on the plane, for it to be viable we need to see whether there are others in our region who can join this charter’.

Team Fiji Chef-De-Mission Patrick Bower is expected to release more details about the playbook later this week.