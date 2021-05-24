Abraham signs with Roma from Chelsea

Striker Tammy Abraham has completed a 40m euro move to Italian side Roma from Chelsea.

Abraham, Chelsea’s joint top scorer last season, joins the Serie A club – managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho – on a five-year deal.

It is understood the deal for the 23-year-old England international includes a buy-back clause set at £68m.

Abraham, who has had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, flew to Italy on Sunday for a medical after Roma struck a deal with European champions Chelsea over the weekend.

The Premier League club re-signed their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m on Thursday.