Abraham scores hat trick securing a 3-1 win for Chelsea
January 25, 2021 7:30 am
Tammy Abraham was the star of the Chelsea vs Luton Town match scoring a hat trick earning his side a 3-1 victory.
Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip.
Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga- on 30 minutes to keep them in the game.
But Abraham poked home to seal victory before Timo Werner missed a penalty.
Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.
[Source: BBC Sports]
