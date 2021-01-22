Abraham scores hat trick securing a 3-1 win for Chelsea

Tammy Abraham was the star of the Chelsea vs Luton Town match scoring a hat trick earning his side a 3-1 victory.

Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip.

Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga- on 30 minutes to keep them in the game.

But Abraham poked home to seal victory before Timo Werner missed a penalty.

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.

[Source: BBC Sports]