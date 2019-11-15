A number of new and young players in Fijian Lautui side

Getting the players to adapt to travelling internationally and even playing night games is an important area that Fiji Airways Fijian Latui coach Senirusi Seruvakula is working on.

Seruvakula says that with a number of new and young players in the squad, adjusting to the time zones and playing in different countries might be a challenge.

He says the side has been camping out in Nadi and have been pushed to their limits under hot and humid conditions of the Western Division as they step up their fitness level.

They will host the Shanghai side in Suva on the 14th of March.