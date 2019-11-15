A mixture of junior and veteran players for National team

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev has in mind a mixture of veteran and junior players for the national squad for the Oceania Football Confederation Cup.

Now that the OFC has been rescheduled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serritslev says he will be able to test out the best combination for the final team.

Those selected so far by the 70-year-old include are veteran players with the likes of Beniamino Matainaqara, Tevita Waranivalu and Rusiate Matairerega.

“Until now I have been in touch with more than 30 players. Some of them are the usual players from before Tevita, it could be Rusiate or the goal keeper Beniamino but their might also be some new players that are pressing very hard for a place in the squad.”

Serritslev is expected to name the final squad once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.