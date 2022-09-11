A game at a time for Fiji Futsal

The Fiji Futsal team is carefully approaching the OFC Futsal Cup, treating each game as a final.

Fiji is in group B with New Caledonia, Samoa and the Solomon Islands.

Head coach Jerry Sam says they’ve done their analysis and they’ll tackle each hurdle as it comes.

“For now basically we have to start on New Caledonia first, we want to take one team at a time so, the second team we don’t want to focus on that but the first game is very important for us.”

Sam adds they have a plan for each game and it will be applied accordingly.

New Caledonia is first up for the national side on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

Fiji’s FFA President’s Five opens the tournament against New Zealand at 1pm.

All matches will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.