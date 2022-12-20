A different approach for Sports Matters

An organization that uses sports as a tool for development known as ‘Sports Matters’ is taking a different approach towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities in sports.

To celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the organization is working with FASANOC as well as the French Embassy to address issues surrounding sports.

Sports Matters chief executive Jackie Lauff says concerns surrounding amputees who have just been home and inactive is the main call for this program.

“So we’ve centered our events from this year, from invisible to included especially to reach those people who experience amputation related to the NCD crisis and once the leg is amputated they go home and from there, that’s where many people stay.”

Lauff says there shouldn’t be any barrier for amputees.

“Even today we had people joining us who had come out of their homes for the first time after their amputation whether it was one year, six months, three years or twelve years and so its really exciting to see that once there is that motivation that social connection to come outside that it is possible for people to come and exercise their human right to participate”.

The team today visited areas in Nausori as part of their outreach program.