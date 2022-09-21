7s stars makes Fijiana RWC squad

All six 7s players have been named in the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side to the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next month.

Rusila Nagasau completes her target of making the 15s World Cup and she is joined by Alowesi Nakoci, Sesenieli Donu, Lavena Cavuru, Raijieli Daveua and Ana Maria Naimasi.

Leading the side as captain is Sereima Leweniqila.

Article continues after advertisement

Other players include, Joma Rabuti, Bitila Tawake, Mereani Namusitara, Asinate Serevi, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Nasewa, Emi Adivitaloga, Merewalesi Rokoiono, Vitalina Naikore, Akanisi Soqoiwasa, Raijeli Laqeretabua, Ilisapeci Talaivau, Jiowana Sauto, Iris Verebalavu, Bulou Vasuturaga, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Akosita Ravato, Timaima Ravisa, Roela Radiniyavuni, Siteri Rasolea, Vika Matarugu, Kolora Lomani, Mela Matanatabu, Talei Wilson.

Jade Coates has not been named.

These players are the pioneers of the Fiji women’s team to make it to the World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor says it is a historic moment for our country as we farewell the national side to its inaugural World Cup outing.