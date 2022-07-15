$6.9 million towards sporting activities

The Government has allocated $6.9 million towards the development of sporting activities in communities.

While delivering the 2022-23 National Budget in Parliament tonight, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $1.9 million will be directed towards assisting and enhancing the performance of our national teams through participation in regional and international tournaments.

He says two million dollars has been allocated towards the hosting of international tournaments in the financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Regional and international tournaments are a huge source of economic activity for Fiji. Investments in bringing these events to Fiji pay back massive returns. $2m has been allocated to hosting international in the new financial year.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says $1.6m has been allocated to ensure promising elite athletes are exposed to intense high-level training to participate in renowned competitions.

The funding will directly support the engagement of coaches in football, netball, rugby league, rugby union and yachting.

$500,000 has been allocated to assist the Fiji National Sports Commission to develop a sports program in rural communities to hold basic skills in a range of sports and identify clear career paths for young people.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this program aims to support the training and development of local athletes and sports administrators, to international standards in several sports for men and women.

The funding provision of $60,000 will cater for the Paralympics, Special Olympics and Special Schools.

Government will fund the construction of two new hard courts in Lautoka and Rakiraki as well a multipurpose court in Tuatua Housing in Labasa and Vunidawa in Naitasiri.