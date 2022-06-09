$500,000 boost for Bati

[Source: Supplied]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati has received another major boost ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

This is after the Fiji National Rugby League today received $500,000 from the Fiji National Sports Commission to help with its World Cup preparations.

FNRL Chair Viliame Naupoto says they’re hoping to go a step further this year with a podium finish at the event in England in October.

Through the Sports Commission’s assistance, Naupoto says they’re hoping it will help the team finish off its preparation before the June Test against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

The Sports Commission is also paying Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele as part of its assistance through the government.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they’re taking the first in helping the national team, and is calling on other stakeholders to assist in the Bati’s World Cup campaign.