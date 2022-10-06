Doctor helps young Tavua players

Experienced member of the Tavua Football team, Diva Singh hung his stethoscope for one week to be part of the Courts Inter-district championship.

The Ba doctor who is marking his 19th year of playing football at the local level says he is always happy to support the young football side.

Singh who started playing the sport from the age of 17 has been part of the Tavua, Rewa, and Lautoka teams.

He says the experience he has gained from playing football through the years, keeps him attached to the sport that has been his favourite pass time.

Singh believes the Tavua players have what it takes to be national stars one day and he will continue to support them.

“There’s two of us in the Tavua team, two experienced players that’s guiding the young boys, the young boys are extremely skillful talented and it shows the bright future for the Tavua team, having the first game as a draw speaks volume of the talent that we have and I’m still glad and happy to be playing football at this age”

The Tavua side is a contender for the lone spot in the Premier League next season and will be using the IDC to gain competition exposure.

Tavua held Tailevu Naitasiri to a draw yesterday and will face Nadogo in its next IDC match.