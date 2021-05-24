Liverpool and Man Utd fans unite for Ronaldo at Anfield

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters united in a fan-led minute of applause at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Liverpool fans sang their club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute – Ronaldo’s shirt number at United – of the league match.

A United shirt with Ronaldo’s name and the number was held up in the away end.

The Portugal international missed today’s Premier League match between the two rivals.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy, saying it is the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

Ronaldo and his wider were expecting twins.

Their baby girl survived, and they said her birth “gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.

Both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.

Former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden, who was at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live, described the tribute as a “real touch of class” from Liverpool fans.