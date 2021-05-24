Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sports

Liverpool and Man Utd fans unite for Ronaldo at Anfield

| @BBCWorld
April 20, 2022 4:34 am
Liverpool fans applaud in the seventh minute of the match against Manchester United at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his baby boy.[BBC SPORT]

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters united in a fan-led minute of applause at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Liverpool fans sang their club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute – Ronaldo’s shirt number at United – of the league match.

A United shirt with Ronaldo’s name and the number was held up in the away end.

Article continues after advertisement

The Portugal international missed today’s Premier League match between the two rivals.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy, saying it is the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

Ronaldo and his wider were expecting twins.

Their baby girl survived, and they said her birth “gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.

Both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.

Former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden, who was at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live, described the tribute as a “real touch of class” from Liverpool fans.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.