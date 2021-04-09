40m aim for RSMS discus champ

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School discus champion Reapi Vunidakua aims to create her own legacy at the 2021 Coca Cola Games.

The 17-year-old was quite a revelation in the Suva Zone 1 meet last month, smashing a 19-year-old record.

She set a new record with a throw of 32.39m breaking the 29.25m record set in 2009.

The Kadavu lass claimed a silver medal at the 2019 Fiji Finals and hopes to go a step further this year.

“I’m aiming for 40 meters. Just trying to go through the Cokes and be the gold medalist as well as beat the record.”

Vunidakua says she has been training for almost a year for the event.

The Coca Cola Games will be held next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.