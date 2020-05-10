4 Debutantes In Asian Junior Chess Championship

Fiji Chess Federation has named four new players in a six-member Under-20 Squad which will represent Fiji in the Asian Junior Online Chess Championship.

Auston Koroi of Gospel High School, Jacquelyn Masilomani of Saint Joseph Secondary School with Makayla Sukhu and Lewis Koroi of Gospel Primary School will be making their online international debut on Monday.

14-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College and sister Tanvi Prasad of Deenbandhoo Memorial Primary School complete the other two spots in the team.

Federation General Secretary Goru Arvind says the World Chess Federation (FIDE) is seriously looking at online chess championships to meet COVID-19 requirements across the globe.

Fiji’s Under-20 reps will be participating in categories for Girls and Boys which covers Australia, New Zealand and all other Pacific Island Countries (PICs) on Monday.

President Hilda Vukikomoala says will be good for them to formally experience international competition without the agony of travel.

The Under-20 Boys Category will feature Rudr Prasad with siblings Auston Koroi and Lewis Koroi, while the Under-20 Girls Category consists of Tanvi Prasad, Jacquelyn Masilomani and Makayla Sukhu.

Candidate Master (CM) Taione Sikivou is providing a few coaching tips to all reps using Zoom Online Conferencing in the past few days.

The next online event for Team Fiji is scheduled on tomorrow at 6pm to 8pm.