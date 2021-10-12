Six Argentina players expelled from Rugby Championship

Argentina will miss the services of six players and two members of team staff ahead of their clash with Australia after being expelled from the Rugby Championship.

The eight were expelled for breaching tournament health rules by taking an unauthorized trip to Byron Bay.

The tournament has been held under strict biosecurity protocols with restricted travel because of Covid-19 cases in the state of Queensland but the players crossed into New South Wales to visit the tourist destination.

Article continues after advertisement

Two of the players expelled were supposed to start against the Wallabies tomorrow, also part of the group is former Pumas captain Pablo Matera.

The BBC reports the players and officials group had to stay in a hotel in New South Wales on Wednesday night after being stopped at the state border by police for failing to produce the required documentation.

Rugby Championship governing body, Sanzaar, has informed Argentina Rugby that all members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the competition as they have breached tournament rules.

Australia will host Argentina tomorrow at 7:05pm followed by South Africa and All Blacks at 10:05pm.

[Source:BBC Sport]