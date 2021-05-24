Koster ready for new role

Newly appointed Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster is ready to take on the leading role in developing the sport in the country.

Being the first CEO comes with a huge responsibility, Koster is cut out for the job having over two decades of experience as a sports administrator.

Koster says this appointment is a milestone achievement and wants to continue in helping in the growth of netball.

“I believe the sport continues to grow and every year other sports pop up that are of interest to young women in particular. I think it is about acknowledging that other sports out there that are exciting. So we need to up our game in terms of attracting young girls and women to the game.”

Koster will now be part of a panel that will help select a new Fiji Pearls coach.

She believes Netball needs a qualified coach that will take the sport to the next level.

“I think there is a need to have a qualified coach, whether they be local or international because netball changes every year and we need people to take on those changes and implement them here in Fiji.

In addition to the recruitment of the CEO, the Fiji Netball Association has welcomed Sandeep Prasad as its Sport Development Manager, Amit Singh as Finance Administrator and Mere Lutuciri Williams is Acting Secretary.