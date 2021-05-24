Great Britain win first wheelchair rugby gold

Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games.

The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter in Tokyo.

Top scorer Jim Roberts, 33, managed 24 tries as his side secured a historic win at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Britain previously lost bronze-medal play-offs at the 2004 and 2008 Games.