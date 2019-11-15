Home

30 bowlers to compete in Masters Pairs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 4, 2020 4:12 pm

More than 30 bowlers will be part of the Suva Bowling Club Masters Pair tournament tomorrow.

Top bowlers from around the country are expected to take the greens once again with the likes of Nadi Bowling duo Ravinesh Prasad and Kushal Pillay, Semesa Naiseruvati and others.

Suva Bowling Club President Samuela Tuikiliga says the competition will lay the platform for the young and seasoned bowlers to dominate the greens.

“So only the top bowlers in Fiji will be playing this weekend and playing in pairs. Also, I would like to thank our sponsors. Without the sponsors nowadays sports like bowls hardly can host this kind of events.”

The two-day tournament begins tomorrow at the Suva Bowling Club and ends on Sunday.

