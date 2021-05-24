28 sports certified

Although the green light has been given for full-contact sports to resume, some federations will still not be able to resume as they need to send in their protocols for certification.

The Fiji Sports Commission confirmed 28 sporting bodies have been fully certified to resume competitions under strict guidelines.

FSC Chair Peter Mazey says some sports organizations are still not out of the woods.

“It’s very important that sporting bodies still relies on that they have to comply with those protocols and while all of those that are certified by Ministry of Health can go into green there are still one or two sports that are not thankfully the majority of them are non-contact sports”

Mazey says no one should let their guard down.

“If you don’t follow the protocols and we end up in a bad situation again we can go right back to red and not have any sports again”

People can expect sporting competitions to start by next month.