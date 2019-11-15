District Coaches urged to align with Serristlev plans

The Fiji Football Association is urging district coaches to align with plans by National Coach Flemming Serristlev once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

Hoping to improve football in Fiji, Serristlev will be looking at ways of refining the game.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says they will need all coaches to understand Serristlev’s new philosophy.

“He has plans of looking at the game and the speed of the game in the country, the player’s fitness and all those things. This is where he will be concentrating more with the local district coaches which he wants all of them to be in the same page looking at their style of play so everybody adheres to what the philosophy of the national coach in the country is and how the coaching should be done with the players and everything.”

Patel says the selection process for the National team will still continue but is hopeful that the Vodafone Premier League will proceed once restriction are lifted.