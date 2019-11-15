$25,000 boost for Uprising Rugby Center by French Embassy

The Uprising Rugby Centre in Pacific Harbor will now be able to continue their programs and community-oriented activities especially the training of young people.

This has been made possible with the $25,000 assistance by the French Embassy.

About 80 young people around Pacific Harbor will now able to benefit from the program with the expertise of Frenchman and former Fiji Rugby Union Coaching Director Frank Boivert and Uprising Resort Owner Rene Munch.

Munch who is a dual French and Fijian citizen says COVID-19 really affected their program but the French assistance comes at the perfect time.

“Plain and simple we are able to run programs we are able to keep our youths engage we are to keep our women’s rugby program going which was really starting to go really well prior to COVID-19 and the restrictions and all that we are able to see our dream and plan continue”.

The French ambassador Jean-Francois Fitou believes in these difficult times it is only right to support Fiji in every possible way.

“One of the many ways you can help ordinary people is rugby because you know rugby is everywhere in Fiji so we decided to help Uprising Rugby Center because Uprising is doing a good job for the community around Pacific Harbor area basically and we want to support this kind of thing to give rugby for free to young people in Fiji”.

The ambassador adds there’s about 300 Fijians playing professionally in France and he says they will find new ways to support Fiji rugby ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.