23 bowlers for Commonwealth trials

23 hopefuls bowled at the Suva Bowling club over the weekend in the first round of Commonwealth Games trials.

The trials saw a number of national reps including Semesa Naiseruvati, Sheryl Edwards and Litia Tikoisuva amongst others hoping to make it to Birmingham.

Fiji Bowling Team Manager Astral Smith says the team will comprise of 10 members.e

“We have about 14 men and 9 women competing and from that, the list will dwindle down to about five men and five women that will represent Fiji in the sport of lawn bowls at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next year.”

The second round of trials will be on the 14th and 15th of next month in Nadi.

Veteran bowlers, Doreen O’Connor and Ajay Ballu hold the resposnisibility of selecting the final squad.