Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|
Full Coverage

Sports

2024 Olympics next for Tabakaucoro

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 9, 2021 4:41 pm
Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro. ['Source: FASANOC]

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro has now set his sights on representing Fiji at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 28-year-old made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last week and is still buzzing with excitement after rubbing shoulders with some of the worlds best in the 100 meters.

He says it has been an eye-opener for him considering the lack of international competitions in the last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“My aim here was to go as far as I can so in preparation for that preliminary round I was going to run it like it was going to be my last and I prepared just for that morning so I had to get one race done at a time. As soon as I found out that I tied for third, I was excited.”

Tabakaucoro believes he has what it takes to represent Fiji again at the next Olympics.

“Right now was planning to finish off this year. After seeing what the Olympic Games has to offer being surrounded by champion athletes, not just athletics but other sports as well It has been a huge privilege and honour for me as well. So I am planning to shoot for the next one in 2024 in Paris.”

The Pacific’s fastest man finished equal third in the prelim round clocking a season’s best time of 10.59 seconds at the Olympics.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.