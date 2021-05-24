2024 Olympics next for Tabakaucoro

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro has now set his sights on representing Fiji at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 28-year-old made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last week and is still buzzing with excitement after rubbing shoulders with some of the worlds best in the 100 meters.

He says it has been an eye-opener for him considering the lack of international competitions in the last year.

“My aim here was to go as far as I can so in preparation for that preliminary round I was going to run it like it was going to be my last and I prepared just for that morning so I had to get one race done at a time. As soon as I found out that I tied for third, I was excited.”

Tabakaucoro believes he has what it takes to represent Fiji again at the next Olympics.

“Right now was planning to finish off this year. After seeing what the Olympic Games has to offer being surrounded by champion athletes, not just athletics but other sports as well It has been a huge privilege and honour for me as well. So I am planning to shoot for the next one in 2024 in Paris.”

The Pacific’s fastest man finished equal third in the prelim round clocking a season’s best time of 10.59 seconds at the Olympics.