2024 Olympic focus for Cikamatana

Commonwealth Games double gold medalist Eileen Cikamatana is on course with her preparation towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Cikamatana had a training session yesterday at the National Fitness Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva, appearing as a motivation and inspiration to local lifter.

The former Fiji weightlifter along with her coach Paul Coffa will depart for Los Angeles tonight, before they depart for Colombia for the World Weightlifting Championship.

Coffa says the championship along with other competitions lined-up including the Pacific Games next year are all critical steps for Cikamatana ahead of the Olympic Games.

“I’m interested simply in Eileen winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. So, we will tackle this event like another tournament although it’s the world championship and she’s ranked number. Nevertheless anything can happen and I’m not concerned.”

Cikamatana says training is going well, she is motivated and keeping her eyes locked on target.

The World Championship which is underway in Colombia will conclude on the 16th of this month.