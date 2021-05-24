2023 Pacific Games will go ahead says host

The Solomon Islands government has stood its ground on making sure the 2023 Pacific Games go according to plan.

This follows a call by the opposition leader Matthew Wale’s to re-direct resources dedicated to preparing for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Government insisted that the competition will be a major economic booster which cannot be disturbed.

The Prime Minister states the PG and COVID-19 are viewed as equally important issues for the Government and the donor partners of the Games, who are both funding the competition.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office claims that the funding for the Games is fixed and the Government is working alongside development partners and other multi-lateral agencies to combat COVID-19 with greater strategy.

Last month, Solomon Times reported that Wale labelled the decision to allocate SBD100 million for building stadiums and not healthcare infrastructure when COVID-19 pressure was still intense

[Source: Inside the Games]