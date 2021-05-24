Home

Football

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to air on FBC Sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:16 am

Good news for football fans in the country, the 2022 FIFA World Qualifiers for the Asian Football Confederation will now be shown LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The first match between Australia and Saudi Arabia will be aired tomorrow at 9pm.

This is the first game since 2019 a match will take place on Australia’s home soil.

Article continues after advertisement

Win this and Australia will go top at the halfway stage, while a draw will leave them just a point above Japan.

The Socceroos’ next match will be against China next Wednesday at 3am.

Australia has won 11 World Cup qualifiers in succession.

