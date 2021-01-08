2021 Coca-Cola Games and Deans to be decided later

Getting children back to school is the main priority at the moment for the Ministry of Education before they can discuss sporting events like the Coca-Cola Games and Deans rugby competition.

Permanent Secretary for Education Dr Angeela Jokhan says they are putting all their energy into schools, particularly in the north and west to make sure children are ready before the 18th when school starts.

Dr Jokhan says once everything is all covered, they can then meet relevant stakeholders regarding the 2021 sports calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

“Until and unless that’s complete, students are back in school and classes have resumed properly, that’s where our concentration will be, yes after that we will then need to sit down and decide on all the sporting events we normally have”.



Permanent Secretary for Education Dr Angeela Jokhan

The Coca-Cola Games and Fiji Secondary Schools Deans rugby competition were cancelled due to the pandemic last year.