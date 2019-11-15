Home

2020 Sports Awards cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 11, 2020 4:26 pm
The reigning Sportsman of the Year is Jerry Tuwai

The 2020 Fiji Sports Awards has been cancelled.

Following consultations with relevant stakeholders, the FSA organizing committee made the decision to cancel the Awards, which was scheduled to be held in early 2021.

This means the next awards will be held in 2022.

The annual awards, which takes months of planning, celebrates the achievements of administrators, individual athletes, coaches and volunteers across the country, for all Fiji’s sports.

According to a statement by FASANOC, COVID-19 has meant that many sports and planned activities during the year were either cancelled or put on hold during recent months.

These included many qualifying events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The FSA is a joint programme coordinated by FASANOC, Fiji Sports Council and the Fiji National Sports Commission with the Committee Chair rotating between the three entities.

The reigning Sportsman of the Year is Jerry Tuwai and Sportswoman is swimmer Moana Wind.

