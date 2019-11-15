2020 Oceania Swimming championship set for July 2021

Fiji Swimming has been given the approval to officially host the Oceania Swimming Championship next year.

The event was supposed to be held this month, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they are in consultation with the Fiji National Sports Commission on the competition proper.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am happy to say that the Oceania Swimming Association Executive Committee have given the Green light for Fiji to host the again. We have been liaising with Mr Mazey keeping him updated and we are looking now at around about the 21st of June next year. And it will still be an Olympic qualifying event.”

Since the Championship is a qualifying event for the Olympics, swimmers will be vying to make the FINA qualifying standard time, to book a spot in Tokyo, Japan next year.