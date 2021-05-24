$2.5m for overseas tours and coaches

Different sporting federations in the country who have overseas tours lined up from next month to July next year will be assisted by the government.

A sum of $1.5 million has been allocated for overseas tours while another $1 million is set aside for engaging of coaches.

The Flying Fijians are set to benefit from this as they have a planned end of the year Europe tour.

Even sports that are planning to host international events in the next financial year can access the $460,000 allocated for assistance.

The government continues to invest in sports and awareness with $200,000 being dedicated to Sports Outreach Programme.

Some sports don’t have overseas coaches, however, they can apply for Short Term Experts and government has given $100,000 to fund the initiative.

Sports scholarships gets $6,000 while $50,000 of sports grant has been allocated for persons with disability.

Six hard courts will be constructed in densely populated areas around the country and government is giving $380,000 for the projects.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji will get $30,000 in the new financial year and the Fiji Sports Council has been allocated $1.7 million to upgrade its facilities.

The Sports ministry will work closely with the National Sports Commission to develop a system that nurtures sports people at all levels, from beginner to elite.

This includes formulating incentives for the private sector to support the development of sports in Fiji.

In total, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is allocated $10.2 million in the 2021-2022 budget which was announced last night.