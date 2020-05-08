$19million earned through hosting of 2019 Super Rugby match

About $19million was injected into the Fijian economy from hosting last year’s Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Chiefs at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament yesterday while supporting the motion on the report on the annual review of FASANOC 2017 which was tabled in April last year.

Bainimarama pointed out that Fiji earns $18.4 million through remittances from our overseas-based players annually.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says sports play a critical role in nation-building and it is one of the reasons the government is investing a lot in it.

He adds the economic return on last year’s Super Rugby match was positive.

‘Government contribution in hosting last year’s Super Rugby match was 2 million dollars we generated an economic return including the broadcasting of $19m this signifies that investment in sports is not waste of funds but generates positive economic returns’.

The current health crisis may have halted sports activities worldwide but Sports Minister Parveen Kumar positive that our sportspeople will hit the ground running when the situation normalizes.