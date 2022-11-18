$18,000 boost for Army

The Army rugby and soccer teams for the FMF Sukuna Bowl will have the same sponsor.

Subrails have been sponsoring the rugby team for three years now but today they’ve also come on board to assist the football team.

It’s the first time that Subrails is sponsoring the soccer team which is worth $3000.

Army rugby gets $15,000 to help them defend the Sukuna Bowl at the HFC Bank Stadium next Friday.

The Army rugby club president, Commodore Humphrey Tawake says even though businesses like Subrails are recovering from the effects of the pandemic, they still decided to assist both teams.

“I understand that you made a long-term commitment with the RFMF and I’m sure that the RFMF as an institution will always return the favor where we can.”

Subrails Marketing Manager, Avichal Kumar says they’re proud to be associated with Army sports for another year.

“This is also our first year to sponsor the Army soccer team and we look forward to them lifting the prestigious cup this year.”

The football match will be held at Bidesi Park next Thursday at 3:30pm while the main rugby game is going to be played on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4:45pm.

You can watch both games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.