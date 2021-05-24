Home

17-year-old vies for Commonwealth spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 4:27 pm

For the first time, a 17-year-old is part of Bowls Fiji trialist for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Krishn Singh from Lautoka is vying for a spot to Birmingham next year, amongst some of the best bowlers in the country.

Bowls Fiji Section Manager, Astral Smith says this is a positive indicator as bowling is viewed as a sport for the older generation.

Bowls Fiji Section Manager, Astral Smith

She says the youngster did well in the first round of trials and is one to keep an eye on.

“We do have a young player for the first time taking part in the trials, his name is Kishan and he’s from the Western side. He is someone i think we should look out for and he’s been bowling really well this weekend.”

Smith says it’s encouraging to see youth slowly showing interest in bowling, as it is a goal Bowls Fiji has been working towards over the years.

The youngster is one of the 23 hopefuls that will roll their chances on the greens in Nadi next month for a place in the final Bowls Fiji team that will compete in Lawn Bowls in Birmingham next year.

