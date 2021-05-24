17 sporting federations can resume training

17 sporting federations have been given the green light to resume training under COVID safe protocols.

The National Sports Commission has given approvals to federations which sent in their frameworks last week, and met requirements allowing non-contact sports to resume while contact sports can resume training.

These sports can now train under the amber banner which means they will conduct activities in small groups.

There will be some sharing of sporting equipment permitted such as kicking a football, hitting a tennis ball, use of a skipping rope, weights and mats.

Federations will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport team.

Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey is urging the youth of various communities to refrain from playing any contact sport as it is still restricted.

The approved federations are Tennis, Taekwondo, Cricket, Touch Rugby, Netball, Rugby Union, Outrigger (VAA), Suva Marathon, Billiard & Snooker, Lawn Bowls, Golf Fiji, Squash, Karate, Badminton, Archery, Shooting and Football.