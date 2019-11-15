14 other sports to be accredited tomorrow

Fourteen sports are expected to be accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission tomorrow.

These sporting bodies submitted their return-to-play protocols to the Commission a few weeks ago, adding to the 11 sports that were accredited last month.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they are pleased with how the various sporting bodies have aligned themselves with the new norm.

“It is not about COVID, it is the new norm as we keep talking about. I think we are very pleased with how all the national sporting federations have taken the accreditation on board. Those who have got their first accreditation their first 11, the great thing is that they have been going around the country and doing their training seasons.”

These sports include Badminton, Surfing, Archery, Basketball, Swimming, Athletics, Suva Marathon, Weightlifting, Volleyball, Baseball & Softball, Netball, Table Tennis, Amateur Boxing and Futsal.