14 more sports accredited

Fourteen more sports have been accredited by the government through the Fiji National Sports Commission.

This means these sports can now start their respective competitions.

The total number of accredited sports now stands at 25 with eight yet to be certified.

Article continues after advertisement

Badminton, Surfing, Suva Marathon, Weightlifting, Baseball & Softball, Netball, Table Tennis, Archery, Volleyball, Basketball, Swimming, Athletics, Amateur Boxing and Futsal are the 14 sports that were given the green light today.

Fiji Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey says the respective sports will now have to go out and train their athletes, technical officials and affiliated clubs they are responsible for.

Mazey adds the accreditation is the only certified document that will allow for international competitions.

“With New Zealand it’s a totally different ball game because of this. The invitation has gone to all other sporting bodies too because we already had discussions and it all depends on this being in place”.

Sports organizations that will not abide by the return to play protocols will be stopped from holding any form of competition according to Mazey.

Related Story:

11 sports given the green light to start competitions