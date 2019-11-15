14 Fijiana 7s players contracted

Fourteen Fijiana 7s players have been contracted by the Fiji Rugby Union for this season.

This has been revealed by Head Coach Saiasi Fuli while speaking to Tia Roko on the Voice of Melanesia radio Program in Sydney, Australia.

The Fijiana is the most improved team in the women’s world sevens series this season and it can be attributed to the work done behind the scenes like being properly remunerated.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says the players are contracted for one year.

‘I can assure that for us the Fijiana 7s there are 14 players contracted in a squad of 21’.

Fuli says before there were less than six contracted Fijiana’s but now they have three bands for the 14 contracted players.

‘We categorize their contracts as the A group the B group and C group, in those 14 the top 6 are within the A category and then the next 6 B category and then so forth that is the structure we have’.

The Fijiana will be without Captain Raijieli Daveua and Asinate Savu at the Sydney 7s but Fuli says they will still have to challenge the best this weekend.

The Fijiana, on the other hand, will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.