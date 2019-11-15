13 year old swimmer sets new record

Swimmer Eden Waqainabete has set a new record in the 100 metres breaststroke event at the Long Course Open Championship at the Damordar Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Waqainabete and five other swimmers set new national records at the Open Championship.

The 13-year-old student of International School in Nadi says competing against one of her idols, Cheyanne Rova, has been an overwhelming experience.

Waqainabete says winning the breaststroke was the cream of the cake.

“Cheyanne Rova has been swimming forever and she has many cool experiences overseas and is now training for the Olympics.”

Waqainabete has also qualified for the Oceania Championship in May next year.