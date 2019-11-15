Archery focus on resuming competitions

Archery Fiji is now focused on getting its club competitions back on track after receiving its return-to-play accreditation under the Safe Sports Fiji guidelines.

Archery was among the 14 more sports that were accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission last week.

Archery Fiji President George Fong says they have not shifted their focus from club competitions in preparation for the Oceania Championship.

“For the remainder of the season, we just looking at having our national club competitions. We don’t have any national-level events scheduled. But for next year we are looking at the New Zealand nationals and obviously the Oceania championship which will be held here.”

So far twenty-five sports have been accredited while six sports including rugby league are expected to be certified this week.